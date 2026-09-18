Sri Lanka’s 5 MW Diyajanani Floating Solar Power Plant connected to National Grid

Posted by Onlanka News on September 18, 2026 - 8:32 pm

Sri Lanka’s 5 MW “Diyajanani” Floating Solar Power Plant on the Ibbankatuwa Tank in Dambulla was connected to the National Grid today (September 18), with the project expected to supply electricity for around 7,500 households annually.

The plant was connected to the grid under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake as part of the Government’s national programme to increase electricity generation through sustainable energy.

The floating solar power plant covers an area of 10.5 acres and is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by around 6,440 metric tonnes a year.

It is also expected to save around 2.5 million litres of diesel that would otherwise be used for power generation each year, resulting in an estimated annual foreign exchange saving of around USD 3 million.

The project was constructed by Diyajanani (Pvt) Ltd entirely with the support and expertise of local engineers and technicians. Around 150 people from surrounding communities were provided employment during the construction period.

President Dissanayake unveiled a commemorative plaque marking the connection of the plant to the National Grid before visiting its control room and inspecting its operations.

Several community welfare programmes were also carried out under the project, with the President symbolically participating in the initiatives.

A generator and Rs. 800,000 were provided to the Sri Vivekarama Temple to support construction of its Dhamma Hall, while Rs. 2 million was provided to the fishing community to construct mud ponds and purchase fishing equipment.

Another Rs. 1 million was donated to establish a green park under the Clean Sri Lanka programme.

The project also donated Rs. 800,000 to provide all students of Anakatava Primary School with school equipment and other materials required for the year.

A further Rs. 400,000 was provided to Weera Mohan Jayamaha School and towards the implementation of a water project. Several other community welfare initiatives were also carried out.

Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation and Minister of Energy Anura Karunathilaka, Deputy Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Gamagedara Dissanayake, MP Kumara Jayakody and other local elected representatives attended the event.

Secretary to the Ministry of Energy and Senior Additional Secretary to the President Russel Aponsu, officials of the Ministry of Energy and the Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority and other government officials were also present.

Chairpersons and senior officials of the successor companies of the Ceylon Electricity Board, along with representatives including WindForce PLC Managing Director Manjula Perera, also attended the event.