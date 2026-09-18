Defence Ministry launches Public Day to resolve grievances of retired Tri-Forces personnel

Posted by Onlanka News on September 18, 2026 - 9:10 am

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Defence held a special Public Day programme in Colombo to provide direct and prompt solutions to concerns raised by retired Tri-Forces personnel, their families and members of the public.

The programme was held on September 16, 2026, under the patronage of Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd) at the Deputy Minister’s office in Colombo.

It was organised to address matters requiring the intervention of the Ministry of Defence, as well as issues that needed coordination and assistance from other relevant government institutions.

During the programme, Deputy Minister Jayasekara personally met the participants and listened to the concerns and grievances they presented.

He later instructed the relevant officials to take necessary action and provide solutions to the issues raised as quickly as possible.

The Chairman of the Ranaviru Seva Authority, representatives of the Department of Pensions, Pay and Records Officers representing the Tri-Forces, officers from the Directorate of Army Veteran Affairs and Rehabilitation, and senior officials of the Ministry of Defence were also present.

The officials assisted in coordinating the necessary interventions and finding solutions to the matters brought forward by the participants.

According to the Ministry of Defence, this was the first time a programme of this nature had been organised with arrangements to provide appropriate solutions to participants’ issues at the venue itself.