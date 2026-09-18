Three arrested over Dehiwala grenade attack that killed two children

Posted by Onlanka News on September 18, 2026 - 8:22 am

Sri Lanka Police have arrested three suspects, including the alleged main attacker, over the grenade attack on a house in Dehiwala that killed two children and seriously injured their father on September 11, 2026.

The arrests were made on September 17 by officers of the Western Province (South) Crime Division, which has been investigating the attack.

Police said the main suspect and two others who allegedly aided and abetted him were arrested in the Rideemaliyadda, Dehiwala and Boralesgamuwa Police Divisions.

The three suspects, aged 39, 30 and 23, are residents of the Dehiwala area.

During questioning, investigators found that the main suspect, who was arrested in the Rideemaliyadda Police Division, is also suspected of being the gunman involved in the shooting death of a person in the Kandawala Road area of the Mount Lavinia Police Division on August 1, 2026.

Investigations conducted so far have revealed that both crimes were allegedly carried out under the direction of an organised criminal who is hiding in a foreign country.

The Western Province (South) Crime Division is conducting further investigations.