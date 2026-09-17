Sri Lanka considers salary and allowance increases for prison officers

Posted by Onlanka News on September 17, 2026 - 7:09 pm

Sri Lanka is considering increasing the salaries and allowances of prison officers through the upcoming Budget, Justice and National Integration Minister Harshana Nanayakkara said today (September 17).

The Minister made the remarks during a discussion on issues faced by officers of the Dumbara Prison, following the establishment of a joint mechanism centred on the Dumbara (Bogambara) Prison and the Pallekele Open Prison Camp.

Nanayakkara said requests to increase the salaries and allowances of prison officers have been received through the Commissioner General of Prisons.

He said prison officers provide an important service that cannot be valued only in monetary terms and that their salaries and allowances should be increased in recognition of their work.

The Minister said discussions have also been held with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on providing an allowance to prison officers through the upcoming Budget.

He noted that there are a large number of vacancies in the Department of Prisons.

Nanayakkara also said steps have been taken to provide compensation to the relatives of prison officers who died during the recent clash at the Negombo Prison. Earlier reports said eight prison officers were among those killed in the unrest, while compensation payments have since been provided to their families.

The Minister said all possible measures have been taken to reduce overcrowding in prisons.

He said a programme has been prepared to ensure that, by January 31, 2027, people will not continue to be held in remand custody because Government Analyst reports have been delayed for more than three months.

Speaking about drug-related offences, Nanayakkara said people addicted to drugs should be treated with consideration, but there would be no leniency towards drug dealers.

He said authorities have the ability to stop the supply of drugs, but support from society is also needed to reduce demand.

The Minister urged prison officers not to become involved in anti-social activities despite any economic difficulties they may face.

He said the prison service is a respected profession and officers should carry out their duties while protecting the dignity of the service.

Nanayakkara also warned that some prison officers may become involved in anti-social activities in return for personal benefits, saying no one should destroy another person’s life for such gains.

The discussion also covered difficulties faced by prison officers when transporting inmates for court proceedings and welfare issues affecting both inmates and prison officers.

The Minister later inspected conditions at the prison and spoke with inmates about the problems they are facing.

The Ministry said steps have been taken to establish similar joint mechanisms centred on all prisons to provide an emergency response during conflicts inside prisons and to streamline welfare activities for inmates.

Officials representing the Department of Prisons, Sri Lanka Police, Sri Lanka Navy, Sri Lanka Air Force, National Water Supply and Drainage Board, the fire service and other state institutions also participated in the programme.