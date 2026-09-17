China offers smart agriculture technology to boost Sri Lanka farming

Posted by Onlanka News on September 17, 2026 - 3:20 pm

China has expressed willingness to provide Sri Lanka with advanced smart agriculture, greenhouse cultivation and hybrid rice technology as the two countries seek to strengthen agricultural cooperation.

The offer was made during a meeting between Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Wei Huaxiang and Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation K.D. Lal Kantha at Govijana Mandiraya on September 14, 2026.

The discussion focused on future cooperation in agriculture, irrigation and livestock development, as well as ways to further strengthen relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Wei paid particular attention to greenhouse cultivation and smart agriculture. He said China has developed mobile-based technology that can measure soil suitability, humidity and other environmental conditions to help manage farming activities.

He said China is willing to provide this technology and related technical support to Sri Lanka.

The Ambassador also said China has developed advanced hybrid rice varieties that can be cultivated under saline conditions, along with technology to prepare farmland to suit both dry and wet weather conditions.

The importance of linking the services, industrial and agricultural sectors to achieve coordinated development was also discussed.

Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation D.P. Wickramasinghe explained Sri Lanka’s current agricultural situation during the meeting. He said Sri Lanka is self-sufficient in rice and produces about 50% of its maize requirement locally.

He also said many types of agricultural machinery used in Sri Lanka are imported from China and expressed appreciation for technical training programmes provided by the Chinese government for Sri Lankan farmers.

Chinese companies have already contributed to major irrigation projects in Sri Lanka, while Sri Lanka is also seeking Chinese technical assistance for future irrigation projects.

Ambassador Wei also recalled visiting a greenhouse project in Sri Lanka’s Southern Province that is being implemented with Chinese assistance.

He said that, having been born in a rural area, he has a good understanding of rural economies and noted that China’s large market could provide more opportunities for Sri Lankan agricultural products.

Both sides also discussed the need to further strengthen links between the agriculture ministries of Sri Lanka and China.

Officials are expected to hold further discussions on fertilizer use, post-harvest technology and the development of the livestock sector.

Minister Lal Kantha said Sri Lanka is ready to continue and further strengthen agricultural cooperation with China.