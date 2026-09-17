Court orders pre-trial conference in Karannagoda-Yoshitha corruption case

Posted by Onlanka News on September 17, 2026 - 11:30 am

The Colombo High Court today (September 17) ordered a pre-trial conference in a corruption case filed against former Navy Commander Wasantha Karannagoda and Yoshitha Rajapaksa over overseas naval training funded by the government.

The case was filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

Karannagoda and Rajapaksa, who are currently on bail, appeared before the court when the case was taken up today.

After considering the submissions made before it, the court ordered that the case be called for a pre-trial conference.

Yoshitha Rajapaksa is the second son of former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

CIABOC alleges that Karannagoda unlawfully facilitated Rajapaksa’s participation in the Royal Navy Young Officers’ Course at the Britannia Royal Naval College in the United Kingdom despite Rajapaksa not having met the required qualifications.

The alleged offence took place between September 1, 2006, and June 8, 2007, while Karannagoda was serving as Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy.

According to the charges, Karannagoda’s actions allegedly caused a financial loss to the Sri Lankan government, while Rajapaksa obtained an undue benefit.