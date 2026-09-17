Sri Lanka Railways says trains running normally despite 48-hour strike

Posted by Onlanka News on September 17, 2026 - 9:00 am

Sri Lanka Railways says train services are operating as usual despite a 48-hour strike launched by several railway trade unions from midnight on September 16, 2026.

Railway Traffic Superintendent and Media Spokesman Asanka Samarasinghe said all office trains have started their journeys from their scheduled stations.

He said that, except for one train, all other services are planned to operate as usual.

The strike, scheduled to continue today (September 17) and tomorrow (September 18), has been launched over several demands, including opposition to the administrative conduct of the current General Manager of Railways and a call for his removal.

Several railway trade unions representing train drivers, controllers, station masters and other employees are taking part in the strike.

The Station Masters’ Association, Assistant Drivers’ Association, Locomotive Drivers’ Association and Railway Yard Employees’ Association are among the unions participating in the trade union action.

However, the All Ceylon Railway Drivers’ Association has said it will not participate in the strike.

The strike is also taking place against the backdrop of a letter sent by Secretary to the Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development Asiri Karunawardena.

The letter directed that a disciplinary letter issued by the Railway Administration against Kasun Chamara Jayasekara, General Secretary of the Railway Station Masters’ Association, be suspended.

Sri Lanka Railways said the strike is unlikely to cause a major disruption to train services and that arrangements have been made to operate trains on all railway lines.

A total of 13 train services are planned on the Coastal Line this morning, while 11 services are scheduled on the Chilaw Line.

Another 15 services are planned on the Main Line and Northern Line, while seven services are scheduled on the Kelani Valley Line.

Meanwhile, President of the Station Masters’ Association Sumedha Somaratne said several trains had already been cancelled before the strike began, causing inconvenience to passengers.

He said such problems were among the reasons for the unions’ demand to remove the current General Manager of Railways.

Somaratne said the General Manager and executive officers were making efforts to keep trains running during the strike, but claimed that no proper programme had been introduced to improve railway revenue or provide necessary facilities for passengers.

He also said the majority of railway station masters had joined the strike.

Somaratne alleged that a small number of station masters supportive of the government were attempting to disrupt the strike and help keep the General Manager in office.

He said the trade union action was not being carried out for political reasons, but with the aim of improving the Railway Department.

Before the strike began, the Department of Railways had also cancelled several train services yesterday afternoon.

Passengers who arrived at Colombo Fort Railway Station were inconvenienced as a result.