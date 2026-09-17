Three killed, 10 injured in Mattakkuliya crash

Posted by Onlanka News on September 17, 2026 - 6:30 am

Three people were killed and 10 others injured after a speeding car crashed into two three-wheelers and two motorcycles at Ferguson Junction in Mattakkuliya on the night of September 16, 2026.

Police said the car was travelling from the Wattala direction when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

A total of 13 people were injured in the accident and admitted to the National Hospital in Colombo for treatment. Three of them later died while receiving treatment.

The deceased were aged 44, 64 and 64, and were residents of Grandpass, Colombo 15 and Mattakkuliya.

The 52-year-old driver of the car, a resident of Mattakkuliya, has been arrested in connection with the accident.

Mattakkuliya Police are conducting further investigations.