Rs. 4.18 Billion Cardiology Unit construction begins at Trincomalee Hospital

Posted by Onlanka News on September 16, 2026 - 6:55 pm

Construction of a new eight-storey Cardiology Unit at the District General Hospital in Trincomalee commenced today (September 16) under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The new unit is expected to provide modern cardiac diagnosis and treatment services for people in Trincomalee and other areas of the Eastern Province.

The building is being constructed at a cost of Rs. 2,403 million with financial assistance from the Government of Japan through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), under the Health and Medical Services Improvement Project.

According to the government, a further Rs. 1,782 million has been allocated for medical equipment, bringing the total value of the Cardiology Unit project, including equipment, to Rs. 4,185 million.

The eight-storey building will include modern operating theatres, outpatient services, inpatient treatment facilities and fully equipped laboratories.

Construction is scheduled to be completed by May 2028.

President Dissanayake unveiled a commemorative plaque marking the commencement of construction and also spoke with members of the hospital staff.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Health and Mass Media Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said the government had visited the location in September last year and made a commitment to begin work on the Cardiology Unit as soon as possible.

He said the project is expected to be completed by May 2028.

Minister Jayatissa said foundation stones were being laid for four major health construction projects today.

He said the foundation stone for an Accident and Emergency Unit at the District General Hospital in Mannar was laid earlier today. The unit is being constructed with Indian assistance at a cost of Rs. 600 million.

He also said the foundation stone would be laid later today for a four-storey medical ward complex at the Mullaitivu Hospital at a cost of Rs. 600 million.

Another foundation stone is due to be laid for a Cardiology Unit at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital, with the project valued at more than Rs. 3,000 million.

According to the Minister, health sector construction projects valued at around Rs. 7.1 billion are being launched today, while their total value, including equipment, is around Rs. 12 billion.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment Arun Hemachandra said several issues relating to healthcare services in the Trincomalee District had emerged over the past several years.

He said the Cardiology Unit project had remained at the discussion stage for nearly a decade and was now becoming a reality.

Hemachandra said several projects supported by JICA had been suspended during Sri Lanka’s economic crisis. He said steps taken to restructure and stabilise the economy had allowed the project to recommence.

He added that this is the second project being implemented at the hospital with JICA assistance.

The Deputy Minister also said several development projects had been carried out in the Trincomalee District during the past two years, including projects following Cyclone Ditwah.

He said the new Cardiology Unit is expected to benefit not only Trincomalee but the entire Eastern Province.

Japanese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Akio Isomata said Japan’s support for the Trincomalee District General Hospital forms part of the longstanding partnership between Japan and Sri Lanka in the healthcare sector.

He said he had discussed the Cardiology Unit project with the Health Minister about a year ago when waste management equipment was provided to the hospital, and expressed satisfaction that the project was now moving forward.

The Ambassador said Japan has placed special emphasis on supporting the social and economic development of Sri Lanka’s Northern and Eastern Provinces and remains ready to support efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure and establish a sustainable healthcare system.

Religious leaders, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, Eastern Province Governor Jayantha Lal Ratnasekera, Deputy Minister Arun Hemachandra, other public representatives from the province, Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), government officials, Japanese Ambassador Akio Isomata, Chief Representative of the JICA Sri Lanka Office Shigeo Honzu, and hospital officials and staff attended the event.