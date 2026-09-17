Court Office Assistant arrested over Rs. 500 bribe

Posted by Onlanka News on September 17, 2026 - 11:13 am

An Office Assistant attached to the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court was arrested on September 16, 2026, for allegedly demanding and accepting a Rs. 500 bribe to provide a copy of a court judgment.

The suspect has been identified as M.M. Wickramasekara Rajapaksha Wimalagunaratne.

The incident relates to a financial dispute case filed by the Colombo Fraud Investigation Bureau (CFIB) of Sri Lanka Police before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

After the case was settled, the suspect had allegedly demanded and accepted Rs. 500 on June 30, 2026, to provide a copy of the judgment in the case.

The matter was confirmed on September 16 following information provided to the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

CIABOC investigation officers arrested the suspect at around 3:35 PM on September 16 at the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

The suspect is due to be produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.