Australia to stop most international students bringing families

Posted by Onlanka News on September 17, 2026 - 12:39 pm

Australia has announced plans to stop most international students from bringing partners and children and tighten working holiday visa rules to reduce migration.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said the reforms are expected to help lower annual net overseas migration to about 225,000 in the 2027–28 financial year, from around 300,000.

Under the announced changes, most student visas will no longer allow secondary applicants, such as spouses, partners or children. Exceptions will apply to some students from Pacific Island countries and Southeast Asia.

International students seeking to renew their visas will generally need to move to a higher level of qualification.

Australia also plans to introduce a ballot system for backpackers seeking to extend their working holiday visas.

Visitor visas will carry a “no further stay” condition, generally preventing holders from applying for another visa, such as a partner visa, while in Australia. Waivers are available in certain circumstances under existing rules.

The government also plans stronger action against people who remain in the country after their visas expire. Burke said 100 additional compliance officers would be recruited. Authorities are also considering using a former COVID-19 quarantine facility in Melbourne to hold immigration detainees.

Migration rose sharply after Australia reopened its borders in February 2022 following COVID-19 restrictions, driven partly by international students, backpackers and temporary workers.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, net overseas migration was 306,000 in the year to June 30, 2025, down from the record level recorded in the 2022–23 financial year.

International education contributed A$53.6 billion to Australia’s economy in the year to June 2025. However, universities have warned that further restrictions could weaken confidence in Australia as a destination for international students.