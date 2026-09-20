Heavy rain: Landslide warnings issued for six districts in Sri Lanka

Posted by Onlanka News on September 20, 2026 - 9:51 am

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) has urged the public to remain alert as heavy rain continues in several parts of Sri Lanka and landslide warnings have been issued for six districts.

DMC Director and Media Spokesperson Pradeep Kodippili said the Department of Meteorology has warned of rainfall exceeding 100 mm amid the prevailing rainy weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued landslide early warnings for Galle, Kalutara, Kandy, Kegalle, Nuwara Eliya and Ratnapura districts due to the adverse weather.

The warnings will remain in effect until 7:00 AM tomorrow (September 21), according to the NBRO.

Kodippili urged people living in vulnerable areas to pay close attention to possible signs of landslides.

He said warning signs may include trees, electricity poles or similar objects beginning to tilt, cracks appearing in the ground, unusual muddy springs emerging, or existing springs drying up.

If any such signs are observed, residents should temporarily evacuate from the affected area immediately as a precaution, he said.