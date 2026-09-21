More than 10 hospitalised in multi-vehicle crash on Southern Expressway

Posted by Onlanka News on September 21, 2026 - 8:00 am

More than 10 people, including several schoolchildren, have reportedly been hospitalised following a multi-vehicle accident on the Southern Expressway between Gelanigama and Dodangoda.

The accident occurred after a bus carrying schoolchildren collided with a cab, while several vehicles travelling behind them also crashed into one another.

A bus travelling from Matara to Colombo was among the vehicles involved in the accident.

Several vehicles, including two buses and six cars, were reported to have been involved in the crash.

Following the accident, police took steps to divert vehicles travelling from Galle towards Colombo through the Dodangoda exit.

The crash has also blocked the expressway between Gelanigama and Dodangoda, causing heavy traffic congestion in the area.