Two arrested with over 21 kg of Ice in Matara raid

Posted by Onlanka News on September 22, 2026 - 8:15 am

Sri Lanka Police have arrested a man and a woman with 21 kilograms and 810 grams of “Ice” (crystal methamphetamine) during a raid on a house in Walgama, Matara.

The raid was carried out on the evening of September 21, 2026, by officers of the Matara and Hambantota Divisional Crime Division following information received by police.

Police also recovered Rs. 500,000 in cash suspected to have been earned through drug trafficking, along with a car, a motorcycle and three mobile phones.

The car and motorcycle are suspected to have been used for drug trafficking activities.

The arrested man is 28 years old, while the woman is 34. They are residents of the Yakkalamulla and Wanchawala areas.

The Matara Divisional Crime Division is conducting further investigations.