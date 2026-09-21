Sri Lankan President to seek Saudi King’s pardon for Sri Lankan facing death sentence

Posted by Onlanka News on September 21, 2026 - 6:39 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has said Sri Lanka will make a formal diplomatic appeal to the King of Saudi Arabia seeking a pardon for Sri Lankan national Anojan Sivarasa, who has been sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia.

The President made the statement when Anojan’s parents met him at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo this morning (September 21).

During the meeting, the parents briefed the President on their son’s situation and appealed for his urgent intervention to take the necessary steps to safeguard his life.

President Dissanayake listened to their concerns and said the Government is making every possible effort to secure a pardon for Anojan through legal and diplomatic channels.

He said steps would also be taken to submit a formal written diplomatic appeal to the King of Saudi Arabia requesting a pardon.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath said the Ministry is continuously following up on the case through the Sri Lankan Embassy in Saudi Arabia and is taking the necessary steps with Saudi authorities through diplomatic channels.

The Foreign Ministry had earlier said it was closely following Anojan’s case through the Sri Lankan Embassy in Riyadh and remained engaged with the relevant Saudi authorities to safeguard his interests and provide all possible assistance.

Deputy Minister of Religious and Cultural Affairs Muneer Mulaffer and members of Anojan’s family were also present at the meeting.