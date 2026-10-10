Luxury bus driver arrested over deliberate Metro bus collision in Miriswatta

October 10, 2026 - 6:23 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

A luxury bus driver has been arrested by Piliyandala Police for allegedly deliberately causing a collision with a Metro bus in Miriswatta, on October 9, 2026, causing damage estimated at Rs. 342,000.

The suspect was driving a luxury bus operating on the Horana–Colombo route (Route No. 120).

According to police, the incident occurred when a Metro bus was travelling from Kahathuduwa to Colombo after starting its journey at around 7:15 AM.

The luxury bus had reportedly followed the Metro bus from Kesbewa Junction, flashing its headlights, sounding its horn and overtaking dangerously.

When the buses reached Miriswatta along the Kesbewa–Colombo Road, the luxury bus allegedly overtook the Metro bus suddenly, causing its rear section to collide with the front right corner of the Metro bus.

The collision damaged the Metro bus, breaking its right-side mirror and the glass panel below it.

Police said the incident was clearly captured by a nearby CCTV camera.

The arrested driver is a 44-year-old resident of Pokunuwita, Horana.

He was scheduled to be produced before the Kesbewa Magistrate’s Court today (October 10, 2026), under the Public Property Act.

Piliyandala Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.