Sri Lankan President welcomes Saudi court decision to overturn Anojan Sivarasa’s death sentence

October 14, 2026 - 6:38 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has welcomed the Saudi Supreme Court’s decision to set aside the death sentence imposed on Sri Lankan national Anojan Sivarasa.

In a post on his official X account today (October 14, 2026), the President said the decision had brought immense relief to Sivarasa, his family, and all Sri Lankans who had followed the case with deep concern.

He said the outcome showed the importance of patient diplomacy, respect for the legal processes of a friendly country, and the continuous efforts of those who supported a Sri Lankan citizen facing legal difficulties abroad.

President Dissanayake expressed his sincere appreciation to the Government of Saudi Arabia for the outcome.

He also thanked Saudi Arabian and Sri Lankan diplomats, government officials, and legal teams for their dedicated efforts in the case.

The President assured that the Sri Lankan government would continue to provide all necessary support to Sivarasa and his family until the remaining legal proceedings are completed.

“No Sri Lankan who leaves our shores in search of a livelihood should ever feel that they stand alone,” the President stated.

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia set aside the judgment imposing the death penalty on Sivarasa on Tuesday (October 13, 2026), following continued diplomatic and legal efforts by the Sri Lankan government.