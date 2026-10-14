Sri Lanka to amend prison rules to allow monks to wear robes outside prison

October 14, 2026 - 6:23 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka’s Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara has instructed prison authorities to amend standing orders to allow imprisoned Buddhist monks to wear their robes when taken outside prison.

Nanayakkara, an Attorney-at-Law and Minister of Justice and National Integration, issued the instructions to the Acting Commissioner General of Prisons following recommendations in a committee’s interim report.

Under the proposed changes, this right would remain in place unless the relevant Buddhist monastic order (Nikaya) instructs otherwise.

The committee was appointed to update the rules, regulations and standing orders under the Prisons Ordinance. Its interim report was handed over to the Minister this afternoon (October 14, 2026).

The committee was chaired by W. P. Senadheera, Secretary to the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs.