Sri Lanka Customs exceeds 2026 revenue target ahead of schedule

October 14, 2026 - 3:39 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka Customs has exceeded its revenue target of Rs. 2,207 billion for 2026, collecting Rs. 2,208 billion by October 13, 2026, the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development announced today (October 14).

The target was achieved earlier than last year, despite the 2026 revenue target being higher than the initial target for 2025.

In 2025, Sri Lanka Customs achieved its initial revenue target of Rs. 2,115 billion on November 11. The target was later increased to Rs. 2,231 billion, but Customs exceeded the revised target as well, collecting Rs. 2,557.5 billion by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Customs introduced digital signatures for submitting customs declarations on October 1, 2026, as part of efforts to improve the efficiency of its operations.

According to the Ministry, from October 19, 2026, all customs declarations must be submitted using digital signatures, and paper documents submitted under the previous system will no longer be accepted.

The Ministry said improvements in revenue collection and measures to reduce fraud and corruption have helped Sri Lanka Customs exceed its revenue targets ahead of schedule.

The Ministry also expects the ongoing reforms, including the digitalisation of customs declarations, to further improve the efficiency of customs operations.