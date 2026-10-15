Sri Lanka seeks China’s support for National AI Computing Centre

October 15, 2026 - 8:40 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka has sought China’s support to establish a National Sovereign AI Computing Centre and strengthen cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI) through a proposed agreement between the two countries.

The request was made during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Digital Economy Eranga Weeraratne and Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Wei Huaxiang at the Ministry of Digital Economy in Colombo on Wednesday (October 14, 2026).

The meeting focused on Sri Lanka’s digital transformation priorities, expanding cooperation in the digital economy and AI, and seeking Chinese government support for the proposed computing centre and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on AI.

At the beginning of the meeting, Ambassador Wei Huaxiang spoke about his professional experience in various fields before joining the diplomatic service. He also praised Deputy Minister Weeraratne’s contribution to the SLT-Mobitel National AI Summit.

The Ambassador said promoting AI in Sri Lanka and strengthening cooperation between the two countries would be among his main priorities during his tenure.

Deputy Minister Weeraratne said Sri Lanka was focusing on establishing an AI Data Excellence Centre to serve all sectors, improving AI skills and expertise, strengthening AI governance, and creating new investment opportunities.

The Chinese Ambassador highlighted China’s progress in introducing AI into traditional industries, including rubber production and paddy cultivation. He stressed the need to accelerate Sri Lanka’s digital transformation.

He also proposed that Sri Lanka work with the World AI Cooperation Organization to exchange knowledge and explore new opportunities for the long-term development of its digital economy.

During the discussions, the Ambassador provided an update on the progress of MoUs already signed between Sri Lanka and China.

Secretary to the Ministry of Digital Economy Waruna Sri Dhanapala said a draft MoU on digital cooperation was being prepared following visits to China by Sri Lanka’s President and Prime Minister over the past two years.

He said the draft was being prepared in consultation with relevant authorities, including the Ministry of Finance, the Attorney General’s Department, and the leadership of GovTech.

The Chinese Ambassador also expressed strong interest in Sri Lanka’s proposed research and development initiatives and AI skills development programmes. He indicated China’s willingness to share technical knowledge and expertise for the proposed AI Computing Centre.

Deputy Minister Weeraratne referred to the open-source AI platforms highlighted by the Chinese President at the World AI Conference 2026, which he had also attended.

He explained that Sri Lanka still lacked the physical infrastructure needed to fully introduce Sovereign AI technology. However, the country had made progress by establishing small-scale AI data centres designed to protect citizens’ data.

The Deputy Minister also outlined progress in introducing AI technology at the Department of Government Draftsman, Parliament, and other government institutions.

Chief Presidential Adviser on the Digital Economy Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya said Sri Lanka had gained significant benefits from technological cooperation developed through its longstanding diplomatic relationship with China.

The meeting was also attended by Chinese Embassy Economic and Commercial Counsellor Tang Yandi, Third Secretary of the Economic and Commercial Office Lu Wenjing, Meng Yue, Li Xinwei, and Director General (Planning) of the Ministry of Digital Economy Faiz Saleem.