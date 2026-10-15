21-year-old arrested over Facebook vehicle ad scam in Homagama

October 15, 2026 - 9:03 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in Homagama for allegedly taking money from people to advertise their vehicles on Facebook but failing to publish the advertisements.

Officers of the Central Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) arrested the suspect on the night of October 14, 2026, in Mawathgama, within the Homagama Police Division. He is a resident of the same area.

According to police, the suspect contacted people by mobile phone and claimed he could sell their vehicles through a Facebook business account. He allegedly charged Rs. 5,000 for one week, Rs. 10,000 for two weeks and Rs. 15,000 for one month.

Police said investigations had revealed alleged offences of criminal misappropriation, breach of trust and cheating by impersonation.

The CCIB is conducting further investigations.