Nearly 120 kg of suspected heroin seized in Weligama, five arrested

October 15, 2026 - 11:32 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Nearly 120 kilograms of a substance suspected to be heroin were seized, and five suspects were taken into custody during a joint operation at Kapparathota beach in Weligama.

The suspected drugs were found packed in six sacks, while a boat was also seized.

The operation was carried out by the Police Special Task Force (STF), Sri Lanka Navy, Police Narcotics Bureau and Coast Guard.

Officers also discovered two satellite phones and a Starlink system at the scene.

Further investigations are underway.