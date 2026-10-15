Two arrested with over 73 kg of cannabis in Thanamalwila

October 15, 2026 - 12:01 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Two suspects were arrested with more than 73 kilograms of dried cannabis during two raids conducted by the Police Special Task Force (STF) in the Gemunupura area of Thanamalwila on Wednesday evening (October 14, 2026).

The raids were carried out by officers attached to the STF Kataragama Camp, based on information received.

During the operations, officers arrested one suspect in possession of 37 kilograms and 860 grams of dried cannabis, while another suspect was arrested with 35 kilograms and 210 grams.

The two suspects, aged 39 and 56, are residents of the Kuda Oya area.

Both suspects were handed over to the Thanamalwila Police Station.

Thanamalwila Police are conducting further investigations.