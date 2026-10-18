Sri Lanka Army deploys 30 soldiers to search for wild elephant Agbo

October 18, 2026 - 6:59 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

The Sri Lanka Army has deployed a special team of 30 soldiers to search for the wild elephant Agbo in the jungles of Thirappane in the Anuradhapura District.

The operation was launched following a request from the Minister of Environment, under the instructions of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and the directives of Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd).

The Army platoon is working alongside wildlife officials in a coordinated effort to locate the tusker.

The Defence Secretary ordered the immediate deployment of the military team to find Agbo and ensure his safety.