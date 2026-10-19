Five more suspects arrested in connection with tusker Kavantissa shooting

October 19, 2026 - 10:53 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Five more suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting of tusker Kavantissa and other illegal activities in the area, Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Environment announced today (October 19, 2026).

The arrests were made during a special joint search operation conducted by officers from the Department of Wildlife Conservation and the Walana Central Anti-Vice Striking Unit of Sri Lanka Police.

According to the Ministry, investigations have confirmed that the main suspect, who was previously arrested in connection with the incident, was directly involved in shooting the tusker.

During further search operations in the area, five additional suspects were arrested over their alleged involvement in other illegal activities taking place in the region.

Wildlife officers and Galgamuwa Police are now conducting extensive questioning of the arrested suspects.

Meanwhile, investigators have expanded their inquiries to identify the firearms used in the shooting and determine whether an organized illegal wildlife trafficking network was operating in the area.