Sri Lanka President says no one can change Supreme Court rulings

October 19, 2026 - 7:49 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake says everyone must abide by Supreme Court rulings, stressing that no one has the power to change its decisions.

The President said the Supreme Court is the highest authority in the country’s judicial system for making final decisions and that its rulings must be respected under all circumstances.

He also emphasized that the National People’s Power (NPP) government has the strength to confront attempts by small groups to change the law for narrow political purposes.

President Dissanayake made these remarks while addressing the Badulla District Women’s Conference held yesterday (October 18, 2026) at Senanayake Grounds in Badulla.

The conference was held under his leadership as part of a series of public rallies organized under the theme “People’s Rule – Two Years Strong, Progress for All.”

Addressing the gathering, the President also stressed the need to change the country’s outdated and repetitive education system to develop creative children capable of competing in the world’s most competitive job markets.

He said schools have already been provided with the necessary technical support and that these facilities would be further expanded. He added that steps have been taken to provide high-speed fibre internet connections to more than 6,000 schools.

Meanwhile, the President said drug trafficking and organized crime had spread due to the breakdown of law and order, with such activities continuing under political protection.

He stressed that his government would not allow these activities to continue and was committed to completely eliminating drugs and organized crime from the country.

The President revealed that special operations conducted since October 2025 had resulted in the seizure of 2,484 kilograms of heroin, 3,301 kilograms of methamphetamine, commonly known as “ice,” and 297 kilograms of cocaine.

Police have also seized 93 T-56 assault rifles, 141 pistols and 105 revolvers during these operations.

He emphasized that drugs and organized crime must be completely eliminated to make Sri Lanka a safe country for future generations.

The President further stated that the NPP government would not fall victim to any conspiracy and would work to build a country based on national unity and religious harmony, without allowing ethnic or religious extremism.

He also stressed that the law would be enforced against everyone involved in stealing public property, fraud and corruption. Those responsible would be arrested, brought before the courts and punished, he said.

President Dissanayake added that conspiratorial groups would never be allowed to destroy the country.

A large number of women attended the conference, along with Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, Ministers Samantha Vidyarathna and Saroja Savithri Paulraj, Members of Parliament representing the Badulla District, representatives of NPP women’s organizations and many others.