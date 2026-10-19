Four killed in multi-vehicle accident in Akurana

October 19, 2026 - 12:37 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Four people were killed and eight others injured when a cement mixer truck collided with several vehicles and pedestrians near Kurugoda Junction in Akurana this morning (October 19).

The accident occurred along the Kandy–Matale main road when the driver of the cement mixer truck reportedly lost control of the vehicle, according to Sri Lanka Police.

Police confirmed that the four people killed in the accident included one woman and three men.

Around eight vehicles, including three-wheelers, lorries and motorcycles, were reportedly damaged in the collision.

A three-wheeler and another vehicle were destroyed, while a motorcycle caught fire during the accident.

The eight injured people were admitted to Akurana Divisional Hospital for treatment.

A large crowd of residents gathered at the scene following the accident, while severe traffic congestion was reported in the surrounding area.

Police are conducting further investigations to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident.