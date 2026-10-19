Missing tusker Agbo found safe in Nachchaduwa forest reserve

October 19, 2026 - 1:14 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

The missing tusker Agbo has been found safe in the Nachchaduwa Reservoir Forest Reserve following a joint search operation by the Sri Lanka Army and wildlife officers.

The tusker, who had been missing for several days, was spotted this morning (October 19, 2026), according to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence.

Wildlife Range Officer Buddhika, who is in charge of the area, confirmed that Agbo was in good health when he was found.

Meanwhile, the Media Unit of the Ministry of Environment stated that Agbo is now roaming safely within the Nachchaduwa Reserve.