Sirisena says he was misled into granting presidential pardon to Gnanasara Thera

October 19, 2026 - 5:50 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Former Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena says he was misled into granting a presidential pardon to Venerable Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thera in 2019 due to an error made by officials at the Presidential Secretariat.

In a statement issued today (October 19, 2026), Sirisena said the court ruling that led to Gnanasara Thera being sent back to prison had identified a technical error in documents submitted by the Presidential Secretariat in connection with his release.

Sirisena said he accepted the court’s decision and respected the ruling.

He explained that two cases involving Gnanasara Thera had been considered in connection with the presidential pardon.

The first was Homagama Magistrate’s Court case No. B 7417/10, concerning obstruction of court proceedings and contempt of court under Article 105 of the Constitution. The second was Homagama Magistrate’s Court case No. 40042.

According to Sirisena, the Additional Senior Secretary in charge of the Legal Division at the Presidential Secretariat had informed him that both cases needed to be referred to the Ministry of Justice and Prisons to obtain approval for the pardon.

However, Sirisena claimed that the necessary request was never sent to the ministry. Instead, his signature was obtained without securing the required approval.

“I was misled in this matter,” the former President said.

Sirisena further stated that the court ruling followed a complaint made by Sandya Eknaligoda through a non-governmental organisation associated with Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu.

He said Gnanasara Thera had been forced to return to prison because of an error made by the Additional Senior Secretary responsible for the Legal Division during his presidency.

Although the error was made by his officials at the time, Sirisena asked the Maha Sangha to forgive him for what had happened.

The former President also clarified that he was providing these details after studying a copy of the court judgment obtained online.

He said he had decided to issue the statement after receiving questions from members of the Maha Sangha, journalists and others seeking an explanation of the technical error identified by the court.

Background to Gnanasara Thera’s presidential pardon

Gnanasara Thera, the General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena (BBS), was granted a presidential pardon by then-President Maithripala Sirisena on May 23, 2019, while serving a prison sentence for contempt of court.

The case arose from an incident at the Homagama Magistrate’s Court on January 25, 2016, during a hearing into the disappearance of journalist Prageeth Eknaligoda.

During the hearing, Gnanasara Thera addressed the court without permission, disrupted proceedings and attempted to intimidate the magistrate and a State Counsel.

On August 8, 2018, the Court of Appeal found him guilty of four counts of contempt of court and sentenced him to four, four, six and five years of rigorous imprisonment, totalling 19 years.

However, the sentences were ordered to run concurrently, meaning his effective prison sentence was six years.

On September 10, 2026, the Supreme Court declared the presidential pardon invalid after considering fundamental rights petitions filed by several parties, including Sandya Eknaligoda, the wife of missing journalist Prageeth Eknaligoda.

Following the Supreme Court ruling, legal proceedings began to enforce the remaining period of Gnanasara Thera’s prison sentence.

The Court of Appeal issued an open warrant for his arrest on October 1, 2026, after he failed to appear before the court. The warrant was directed to be executed through the Inspector General of Police.

Gnanasara Thera was subsequently arrested by officers of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) at the Thiniyawala Aranya Senasanaya in Kalutara on October 3, 2026.

He was produced before the Court of Appeal by prison officials on October 5, 2026.

After considering the submissions, a bench comprising Justices Mayadunne Corea and Lakmali Karunanayake directed the Commissioner General of Prisons to take the necessary steps to enforce the remaining period of his prison sentence.

Separately, the Colombo High Court had issued another arrest warrant for Gnanasara Thera on September 30, 2026, after he failed to appear in a case involving an alleged statement insulting Islam.