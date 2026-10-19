Namal Rajapaksa’s private secretary arrested by Bribery Commission

October 19, 2026 - 9:38 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) arrested Sanjay Samarasinghe, the private secretary to Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Namal Rajapaksa, today (October 19, 2026), following an investigation into a safe found at his residence in Mount Lavinia.

The arrest was made after CIABOC officers recorded statements from Samarasinghe in connection with the safe, which had been taken into custody during an earlier search of his residence.

On October 16, 2026, officers from CIABOC, Sri Lanka Police and the Police Special Task Force (STF) conducted a surprise search at Samarasinghe’s residence in Mount Lavinia.

The search began at around 10:30 PM and continued until approximately 4:30 AM on October 17.

During the operation, officers searched the premises, recorded statements and took a safe found inside the residence into their custody.