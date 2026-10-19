President appoints expert committee to investigate tusker Kavanthissa’s death

October 19, 2026 - 9:47 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has appointed an expert committee to investigate the death of tusker Kavanthissa and determine whether any negligence occurred during its treatment.

The tusker died in the Siyambalangamuwa area of Galgamuwa on or around October 16, 2026.

The committee has been tasked with investigating all circumstances surrounding the tusker’s death, including its immediate and underlying causes, and examining whether any mistakes or negligence occurred during the treatment provided to the animal.

The committee is chaired by former Ministry Secretary A. H. Sarath Wijesinghe.

Other members of the committee are Professor T. Saminda Fernando, Professor P. G. Anil Pushpakumara, Professor U. K. Kalinga Padmalal, Dr. Jagath Gunawardena and Attorney-at-Law Charaka Jayaratne.

Additional Secretary to the President W. W. Harrison will serve as the committee’s coordinator.

In addition to investigating the death, the committee has been instructed to develop standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the welfare of wild elephants and make recommendations for a national elephant conservation programme.

The committee has also been authorised to seek assistance from local and international experts when carrying out its work.

A comprehensive report is expected to be submitted to the President within 30 days.

The report will include the committee’s final findings on Kavanthissa’s death, a proposed framework for standard operating procedures to protect the welfare of wild elephants and recommendations for a national elephant conservation programme.