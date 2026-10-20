SJB-controlled Pathahewaheta Pradeshiya Sabha suspended

October 20, 2026 - 8:30 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Central Province Governor Dr. Suranga Fernando has suspended the operations of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB)-controlled Pathahewaheta Pradeshiya Sabha in the Kandy District and the powers of its Chairman.

The decision came into effect on October 19, 2026, under the powers granted to the Governor by the Pradeshiya Sabhas Act, No. 15 of 1987.

The suspension follows an ongoing investigation into possible irregularities or offences committed by the Chairman, Vice Chairman and other members of the council in violation of the Pradeshiya Sabhas Act.

Retired judicial officer Nihal Sunil Rajapaksa was previously appointed to conduct the investigation and submit a report on the findings.

The council’s powers will remain suspended until the investigation is completed.

Meanwhile, Kandy District Assistant Commissioner of Local Government A. W. G. L. Attanayake has been authorised to exercise the powers of the council and its Chairman and carry out the relevant duties during the suspension.

The decision has been officially announced through Extraordinary Gazette No. 2511/09.