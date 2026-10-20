Sri Lanka invites bids for US$100 Million dollar bond auction

October 20, 2026 - 1:28 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka has invited bids for a US$100 million domestic dollar bond auction, with a minimum investment of US$10,000.

The Public Debt Management Office, which operates under the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, published the bidding notice on October 12. The issue size may be doubled to US$200 million, depending on market demand.

This is the second domestic dollar bond issue under a decision approved by the Cabinet on October 13, 2025.

The bonds will have maturities of one, two and three years. Bidding opened at 9:00 AM on October 19 and will close at noon on October 23.

A wide range of investors is eligible to participate, with investments above the minimum amount accepted in multiples of US$10,000.

The bonds will carry a fixed interest rate determined through competitive bidding. Interest will be paid twice a year, while both interest and the principal amount will be paid in US dollars.

Successful bidders will be notified in writing within two business days after bidding closes. They must settle their payments on October 30, and the bonds will be issued within 14 days of settlement.

Bids must be submitted through 15 designated agents, including major banks and primary dealers. The full bidding notice and application form are available on the Treasury website.