Namal’s secretary Sanjay Samarasinghe granted bail

October 20, 2026 - 3:00 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today (October 20, 2026) granted bail to Sanjay Samarasinghe, the private secretary to Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Namal Rajapaksa, who was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The court ordered his release on two surety bonds of Rs. 1 million each and imposed a travel ban on him.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama issued the order after considering submissions made by Bribery Commission officers and President’s Counsel Sampath Mendis, who appeared on behalf of Samarasinghe.

Samarasinghe was arrested by CIABOC on October 19, 2026, following an investigation into a safe found at his residence in Mount Lavinia.

The arrest was made after CIABOC officers recorded statements from him in connection with the safe, which had been taken into custody during an earlier search of his residence.

On October 16, 2026, officers from CIABOC, Sri Lanka Police and the Police Special Task Force (STF) conducted a surprise search at Samarasinghe’s residence in Mount Lavinia.

The search began at around 10:30 PM and continued until approximately 4:30 AM on October 17.

During the operation, officers searched the premises, recorded statements and took the safe found inside the residence into their custody.