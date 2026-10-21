Bus timekeeper arrested over Rs. 100 bribe

October 21, 2026 - 8:14 am Posted by Onlanka News on

A timekeeping officer attached to the Road Passenger Transport Authority’s Gampaha Regional Office has been arrested for allegedly soliciting and accepting a Rs. 100 bribe to allow a Route No. 188 bus to leave Raddolugama for Colombo later than its scheduled departure time.

The suspect, identified as Kolombage Wasantha Deepal Perera, was arrested by investigation officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) at around 12.25 PM on October 20, 2026.

The arrest took place inside the timekeeper’s booth at the Raddolugama Bus Stand.

According to the allegations, the officer solicited and accepted Rs. 100 in exchange for allowing a bus operating on Route No. 188, from Raddolugama to Colombo, to begin its journey later than the time recorded on the departure log sheet.

The alleged arrangement would have allowed the bus to depart at a more advantageous time instead of starting its journey according to the scheduled time recorded in the log.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.