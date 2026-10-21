Sri Lanka Navy’s maritime security operations earn USD 3.32 Million

October 21, 2026 - 12:30 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

The Sri Lanka Navy has generated approximately USD 3.32 million in foreign exchange earnings through its onboard maritime security support operations since independently undertaking the responsibility in October 2025.

Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), accompanied by Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Damian Fernando, visited the Pettigalawatta Armoury Complex in Galle on October 20, 2026, to inspect facilities provided by the Navy for foreign private maritime security companies.

The complex is used to store weapons and equipment belonging to these companies for their security teams deployed aboard merchant vessels. These facilities form part of the Navy’s Onboard Security Team (OBST) support operations.

The Sri Lanka Navy began independently conducting OBST support operations on October 3, 2025, under agreements with foreign private maritime security companies. Over the past year, these operations have generated approximately USD 3.32 million in foreign exchange earnings, contributing to the national economy.

The operations are carried out according to a well-planned process under the full supervision of the Ministry of Defence. At present, 28 foreign private maritime security companies obtain the facilities and services required for their operations through 10 local agents.

During the visit, the Deputy Minister reviewed the Navy’s role in facilitating security teams deployed aboard merchant vessels and assessed the progress of the operations.

He commended the Navy for contributing to the national economy by successfully conducting a substantial number of operations within a relatively short period after independently assuming responsibility for them. He also issued necessary instructions to ensure that the operations continue efficiently and effectively.

Presidential Advisor on Legal Affairs and Senior Attorney-at-Law J. M. Wijebandara, Additional Secretary (Civil Security and Development) of the Ministry of Defence Indika Wijegunawardena, and senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and the Sri Lanka Navy were also present at the visit.