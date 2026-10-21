Supreme Court issues open warrant for Premalal Jayasekara

October 21, 2026 - 11:57 am Posted by Onlanka News on

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka today (October 21, 2026) issued an open warrant for the arrest of former State Minister Premalal Jayasekara after he failed to appear before the court in a murder case linked to a fatal shooting at a 2015 presidential election campaign rally.

The court directed the Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to issue the warrant and instructed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to take all necessary steps to execute it without delay. The two other defendants who appeared before the court today were ordered to be remanded.

The case relates to the shooting of a campaign rally held in Kahawatta during the 2015 presidential election campaign of then-presidential candidate Maithripala Sirisena. The shooting killed Shantha Dodamgoda, who was helping to decorate the election stage at the time.

On July 31, 2020, the Ratnapura High Court found Jayasekara and two other defendants guilty of murder and sentenced them to death.

However, on March 31, 2022, the Court of Appeal ordered the acquittal and discharge of all three defendants after hearing their appeals against the High Court judgment.

The aggrieved party subsequently filed an appeal in the Supreme Court challenging the Court of Appeal’s decision. The Supreme Court concluded the hearing on September 4, 2026, and directed all three defendants to appear before it today.

When the case was taken up today, Jayasekara was absent. Deputy Solicitor General Janaka Bandara, appearing on behalf of the Attorney General, informed the court that Jayasekara was overseas.

After considering the submissions, a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena and Justices Achala Wengappuli and Gihan Kulatunga ordered the issuance of the open warrant.