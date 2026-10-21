Wheat flour price increased by Rs. 13, short eats to rise by Rs. 5

October 21, 2026 - 11:11 am Posted by Onlanka News on

The price of wheat flour in Sri Lanka has increased by Rs. 13 per kilogram, while prices of short eats, including parathas and egg rotis, will rise by Rs. 5 from midnight today (October 21).

According to importers, the wheat flour price increase came into effect at midnight on October 20, 2026.

Following the price hike, the All Ceylon Canteen and Restaurant Owners’ Association announced that prices of short eats, including parathas and egg rotis, would be increased by Rs. 5 from midnight on October 21.