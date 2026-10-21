Sports to be essential under new education reforms, says Prime Minister

October 21, 2026 - 10:34 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka’s new education reforms will recognise sports as an essential part of a child’s overall development, rather than merely an extracurricular activity, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has said.

She made these remarks while attending the closing ceremony of the 40th All-Island School Games held at Diyagama on October 20, 2026.

The Western Province won the overall provincial championship at the All-Island Schools Athletics Championship, where athletes set 23 new meet records. The Prime Minister presented awards to athletes and winning schools in recognition of their achievements across various age groups.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Amarasuriya said the All-Island School Games had been held continuously for four decades, providing a platform for many athletes who later represented Sri Lanka at international competitions.

She emphasised that sports teach children not only how to win but also how to recover from defeat and face challenges. She added that educational success should not be measured by examination results alone.

The Prime Minister said the government aims to develop a generation of students equipped with skills, physical and mental well-being, and a sense of social responsibility. Accordingly, sports would be included as an essential element of the new education reforms to support children’s overall development.

She also highlighted the importance of sports in addressing challenges faced by children today, including educational pressure and increased screen time. According to her, participation in sports helps improve physical and mental well-being while developing strength, discipline and time-management skills.

Dr. Amarasuriya noted that children from urban, rural and estate schools had demonstrated their abilities at the games. She expressed particular pride in students who had reached the competition despite training with limited facilities.

She said the government was committed to providing the facilities needed to develop young sporting talent, adding that its aim was to build an education system in which no child’s abilities are limited by their economic or geographical background.

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Sunil Kumara Gamage, Deputy Minister of Sports Sugath Thilakaratne, provincial and zonal education authorities, sports directors and other officials also attended the ceremony.