Sri Lanka reviews disaster response after Cyclone Ditwah exposes gaps

Posted by Editor on February 28, 2026 - 5:52 pm

Severe flooding and landslides caused by Cyclone Ditwah have exposed gaps in Sri Lanka’s disaster response system, prompting the Ministry of Defence to hold a high-level review yesterday (February 27).

The After Action Review (AAR), convened by the Ministry of Defence, examined the response to the recent disaster and identified areas that need improvement. Authorities said that while rapid and coordinated action by civilian and military agencies helped reduce major impacts, the emergency also revealed operational and structural weaknesses in the national disaster management system.

The session was chaired by the Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), with the participation of the Secretary to the Ministry of Defence and the Secretary to the Ministry of Digital Economy. The review focused on assessing the effectiveness of relief operations and strengthening preparedness for future severe weather events.

During the meeting, the Deputy Minister thanked all participating agencies and acknowledged the role played by the Tri Forces and civilian institutions in carrying out rescue and relief work. He said the Ministry would study the recommendations presented and take steps to implement practical improvements.

Senior military officials attended the session, including the Commanders of the Sri Lanka Army and Sri Lanka Navy, and the Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Air Force. Representatives of the Sri Lanka Coast Guard were also present.

Heads of key institutions delivered detailed briefings, including the Disaster Management Centre (DMC), National Disaster Relief Services Centre (NDRSC), National Building Research Institute (NBRI), and the Department of Meteorology.

Discussions centered on lessons learned and challenges faced during the peak of the cyclone. Key issues included communication disruptions, coordination gaps between agencies, and the need for more specialized rescue equipment and additional unmanned aerial assets.

A significant part of the meeting focused on communication gaps and technical limitations that affected response times. The Secretary to the Ministry of Digital Economy and the Defence Secretary discussed how modern technology could improve coordination between military and civilian agencies. Officials stressed the importance of strengthening digital infrastructure to maintain effective command and control during extreme weather events.

Participants also highlighted the need to strengthen the DMC by establishing a clear chain of command from national leadership to local responders. Proposals included introducing a Civil–Military Coordination Framework and operating a 24-hour Joint Operations Centre (JOC) to improve real-time situational awareness. The appointment of an official spokesperson was also discussed to ensure clear and accurate public communication.

In the second phase of the meeting, attention shifted to turning lessons learned into concrete system improvements. Suggestions included enhancing inter-agency communication, strengthening community engagement, improving public information systems, and upgrading logistics and supply chain management to ensure timely delivery of relief, even when main transport routes are affected.

Officials also discussed improving the use of early warning data and forecasting technology. Plans were considered to better integrate meteorological data into operational decisions, allowing response teams to be deployed earlier and more effectively.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to implement structural reforms to strengthen the national disaster response framework. Senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and the Tri-Services attended the session.

The Ministry of Defence stated that it will continue to review and update disaster response protocols in coordination with relevant agencies to improve preparedness for future emergencies.