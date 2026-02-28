Sri Lanka to release land for tech-driven economic transformation

Posted by Editor on February 28, 2026 - 9:33 am

Sri Lanka will release a portion of land for new economic strategies while safeguarding land needed for food security and agriculture, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake announced yesterday (February 27).

The President made this statement while attending the inauguration of the national programme to distribute ‘Himikama’ freehold title deeds at the North Central Provincial Council Auditorium in Korakahawewa, Anuradhapura.

He said the Government aims to align land use with modern technological and scientific advancements as Sri Lanka moves towards economic transformation. According to the President, countries achieve development success by absorbing available technologies, and Sri Lanka is now facing the consequences of failing to do so in the past.

He stressed that land should not remain tied to outdated economic models if the country is to attract industries based on modern science and technology. “If we fail to allocate land for new economic strategies such as AI centres or green energy parks, the gap between Sri Lanka and other nations will widen further,” he said.

‘Himikama’ Freehold Title Deeds Programme

Under the Land Development Ordinance No. 19 of 1935, lands were previously issued under permits and grants with conditions attached. The absence of absolute ownership created difficulties for beneficiaries in using land for development and economic activities.

The Government has now decided to remove those conditions and issue freehold title deeds in accordance with Section 2 of the State Lands Ordinance No. 8 of 1947. The ‘Himikama’ programme will issue freehold titles for permits and grants voluntarily surrendered to the State, and it will be implemented islandwide.

A total of 500 ‘Himikama’ deeds were distributed yesterday in the Anuradhapura District, with the President symbolically presenting 50 deeds to beneficiaries.

Land Management and Future Planning

Addressing the gathering, President Dissanayake said land in Sri Lanka carries cultural, economic and emotional value. However, with a population exceeding 22 million and about 350 people per square kilometre, he said proper land management is essential to prevent future conflicts.

He noted that the Government is prioritising a new land-use plan based on scientific analysis, statistical data and economic needs. Funds have been allocated in the current Budget for this purpose.

The President also warned that once freehold titles are granted, beneficiaries will have the right to sell or mortgage their land. He urged recipients not to dispose of their land and to preserve it for future generations, assuring that the Government would work to address their economic needs.

Government Officials’ Remarks

Minister of Housing, Construction and Water Supply H. M. Susil Ranasinghe said the ‘Himikama’ programme is being implemented under a systematic plan to resolve issues that existed under the previous Government’s land deed distribution system.

Deputy Minister of Land and Irrigation Aravinda Senarath stated that, for the first time, land ownership is being granted free from political motives.

Members of Parliament, public representatives, ministry secretaries, the Commissioner General of Land, state officials and beneficiaries attended the event.