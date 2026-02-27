Sri Lanka Police to continue and restructure “Tell IGP” online complaint system in 2026

Posted by Editor on February 27, 2026 - 3:11 pm

Sri Lanka Police today (February 27) announced that the “Tell IGP” online complaint system will be restructured and continued in 2026, allowing the public to directly inform the Inspector General of Police about crimes, drug trafficking, organized crime, corruption, and other issues.

According to a press release issued by the Sri Lanka Police, the “Tell IGP” project was introduced to give the public a direct channel to submit information or lodge complaints to the Inspector General of Police through an online system.

Under this service, any person, whether local or foreign, can submit complaints in Sinhala, Tamil, or English. Arrangements have been made to facilitate these submissions through an online platform.

Through this system, members of the public both in Sri Lanka and overseas can directly inform the Inspector General of Police about individuals involved in organized crime and drug trafficking. They can also provide information regarding various crimes, traffic offenses, public nuisances, corruption, and other complaints.

The Police said that all complaints received through the system will be reviewed. Necessary action and relevant investigations will be carried out by informing the responsible divisional officers and directing investigation officers to the relevant police stations without delay.

If fair and reasonable action is not taken on a submitted complaint, the system allows the complainant to notify the Inspector General of Police again through the same procedure.

The public can access the service by visiting the official police website at www.police.lk, entering the E Service section, and using the “Tell Inspector General of Police” web link at https://telligp.police.lk.

Complaints or information can also be submitted via email to telligp@police.gov.lk.