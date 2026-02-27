Podi Lassi brought back to Sri Lanka under tight security

Posted by Editor on February 27, 2026 - 6:15 am

Organized criminal and alleged drug trafficker Arumahandi Janith Madusanka de Silva, known as “Podi Lassi”, was brought back to Sri Lanka from India this morning (February 27) by a special police team.

Podi Lassi was arrested by Indian security authorities following diplomatic engagement and with the intervention of Interpol. He had fled to India by sea after being granted bail on December 9, 2024.

He was later apprehended by Indian security officials in Mumbai in January 2025.

According to police, he arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake at 5:55 AM today February 27 from Mumbai, India, on SriLankan Airlines flight UL 142.

After his arrival, he was taken from the Katunayake Airport under tight security and handed over to the Elpitiya Divisional Crimes Investigation Bureau for further investigations.