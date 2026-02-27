Sri Lanka enforces strict new rules on government vehicle maintenance from March 1, 2026

Posted by Editor on February 27, 2026 - 10:53 am

Sri Lanka government has issued a new circular introducing strict regulations on government vehicle maintenance, including mandatory annual fuel efficiency tests and regular inspections, effective from March 1, 2026.

The circular was issued by the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government in Sri Lanka to formalize the maintenance of government vehicles across Sri Lanka.

According to the new regulations, fuel efficiency of all government vehicles must be tested annually, after every 25,000 kilometers of travel, or after an engine overhaul.

The circular also states that if a significant change in fuel consumption is noticed one month after testing, the matter must be reported to the Staff Officer in charge of vehicles. The officer will then determine whether the change is due to a mechanical defect or an act of corruption.

In addition, the guidelines outline several rules regarding the proper updating and inspection of vehicle logbooks. Authorities have been instructed to ensure that logbooks are accurately maintained and regularly checked.

The circular further specifies that the driver of each government vehicle is responsible for washing and maintaining the cleanliness of the vehicle at least once every two days, or whenever necessary.

These new regulations are expected to strengthen accountability, improve vehicle maintenance standards, and ensure better fuel management within the public service sector in Sri Lanka.