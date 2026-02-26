Colombo most costly city in Sri Lanka as poverty line reaches Rs. 18,044

February 26, 2026

Sri Lanka’s official poverty line has been set at Rs. 16,730 per person per month for January 2026, with Colombo requiring the highest minimum of Rs. 18,044, according to the Department of Census and Statistics.

The Department of Census and Statistics said the updated poverty line reflects the minimum amount needed for an individual to meet basic needs. The figure is revised regularly to account for inflation and changes in economic conditions.

Colombo has emerged as the most expensive district in the country. An individual living in the district needs at least Rs. 18,044 per month to cover essential living costs. Among other districts in the Western Province, Gampaha requires Rs. 17,951 per person, while Kalutara stands at Rs. 17,562.

District level data also show variations across the island. The poverty line is Rs. 16,983 in Kandy and Rs. 16,998 in Galle. In Kurunegala, it is Rs. 16,434, while Jaffna records Rs. 16,327. Moneragala has the lowest minimum monthly requirement among all districts at Rs. 15,997.

The national poverty line has been recalculated using the National Consumer Price Index with a new base year of 2021, indexed at 100. The method for identifying basic needs continues to rely on data from the 2012 and 2013 Household Income and Expenditure Survey.

A comparison over the past decade shows a sharp rise in living costs. In 2012 and 2013, the poverty line was just above Rs. 5,000 per month.

It increased gradually to around Rs. 6,000 by 2016 and Rs. 7,000 by 2019. Following economic disruptions and high inflation in recent years, the poverty line exceeded Rs. 16,000 in early 2025 and reached Rs. 16,730 in January 2026.

The latest increase was driven by a higher National Consumer Price Index value. Year on year inflation for January 2026 was reported at 2.4 percent, with the index reaching 211.4.