Daisy Forrest acquitted by Colombo High Court

Posted by Editor on February 25, 2026 - 3:11 pm

The Colombo High Court today (February 25) acquitted Daisy Forrest Wickremesinghe, known as “Daisy Achchi” and the aunt of Yoshitha Rajapaksa, from the money laundering case filed against her.

The case had been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

During today’s hearing, Deputy Solicitor General Janaka Bandara presented to court a special psychiatric medical report obtained through the Colombo Judicial Medical Officer.

The report was requested to determine whether Daisy Forrest Wickremesinghe was mentally fit to face trial.

He informed the court that medical specialists had recommended that the accused was not in a mental condition suitable to stand trial.

After considering the medical findings and the facts presented, the High Court judge ordered that Daisy Forrest Wickremesinghe be released from the case and acquitted of all charges.