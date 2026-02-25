Sri Lanka moves to resolve land disputes affecting war heroes

A special meeting was held yesterday (February 24) at the Ministry of Defence under the chairmanship of Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd) to discuss land related issues affecting war heroes and their family members and to provide quick solutions.

The issues were identified by the Ranaviru Seva Authority and the Directorate of Veteran Affairs and Rehabilitation Services.

The Government, with the intervention of the Ministry of Defence, has already carried out a programme to allocate land plots to war heroes through the Land Reform Commission in recognition of their service to the country. Under this programme, lands were granted in Meegodawatta and Palendagoda in the Homagama Divisional Secretariat Division, Yatadolawatta in the Matugama Divisional Secretariat Division, and Maduruketiya Watta in the Monaragala Divisional Secretariat Division.

The main focus of the meeting was on the current problems related to these lands. Officials discussed issues concerning legal title deeds needed to confirm ownership of the lands granted to war heroes. Attention was also given to unauthorized cultivation by third parties and cases of illegal occupation of the lands.

Speaking at the meeting, the Deputy Minister said necessary legal and administrative action must be taken to solve the difficulties faced by war heroes and their families regarding the lands provided by the Government, in appreciation of the sacrifices made to protect the country’s sovereignty and lasting peace. He instructed relevant authorities to take prompt action.

Officials present at the meeting included the Additional Secretary (Defence Services) of the Ministry of Defence, the Director General and Regional Directors of the Land Reform Commission, and senior officers including the Deputy Director of Veteran Affairs and Rehabilitation Services of the Sri Lanka Army.