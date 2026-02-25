Sri Lanka exports jump 13.7% to $1.53 Billion in January 2026

Posted by Editor on February 25, 2026 - 11:49 am

Sri Lanka’s export earnings rose by 13.71% year-on-year to US$ 1,532.6 million in January 2026, marking a strong start to the year, according to the Sri Lanka Export Development Board.

The performance signals renewed momentum in the country’s external trade sector at the beginning of 2026. The Sri Lanka Export Development Board (EDB) said the growth reflects improved global demand, steady national efforts to improve export competitiveness, and expansion across major export sectors.

Based on statistics released by Sri Lanka Customs, along with estimated export figures for gems and jewellery, petroleum products, and services, total export earnings for January reached US$ 1,532.6 million.

Merchandise exports recorded a year-on-year growth of 10.66%, reaching US$ 1,165.02 million. These figures are based on provisional data from Sri Lanka Customs, including estimated earnings from gems and jewellery and petroleum products.

Meanwhile, services exports showed a stronger increase. Earnings from services are estimated to have grown by 24.59% in January 2026, reaching US$ 367.55 million.

The services sector includes ICT and Business Process Management (ICT/BPM), construction, financial services, and transport and logistics. It continues to play an important role in expanding Sri Lanka’s export mix and creating high-value job opportunities across the country. This growth supports Sri Lanka’s shift toward a more innovation-driven and services-oriented economy.

Commenting on the performance, Mangala Wijesinghe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Sri Lanka Export Development Board, said January’s results show a promising start toward achieving the country’s annual export targets.

He said the strong growth reflects the resilience and rising competitiveness of Sri Lanka’s export sector. He added that the gradual recovery of key international markets, stable industrial capacity, and continued implementation of strategic export development initiatives have supported this progress.

Wijesinghe expressed confidence that with focused policy support and efforts to diversify export markets, Sri Lanka will be able to maintain this positive momentum throughout 2026.