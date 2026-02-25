Ex-Intelligence Chief Suresh Sallay arrested over Easter Attacks

Posted by Editor on February 25, 2026 - 9:32 am

Retired Major General Suresh Sallay, former head of the State Intelligence Service, has been arrested as a suspect in connection with the investigation into the 2019 Easter Sunday bomb attacks.

He was arrested at 7:50 a.m. today (February 25) within the Peliyagoda Police Division by a team of officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

At the time of the Easter Sunday bomb attacks on April 21, 2019, Suresh Sallay, who was then a Brigadier, was serving as an Advisor at the Sri Lankan High Commission in Malaysia.

Prior to that, he served as Director of Military Intelligence.