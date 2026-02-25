Ex-Intelligence Chief Suresh Sallay arrested over Easter Attacks
Posted by Editor on February 25, 2026 - 9:32 am
Retired Major General Suresh Sallay, former head of the State Intelligence Service, has been arrested as a suspect in connection with the investigation into the 2019 Easter Sunday bomb attacks.
He was arrested at 7:50 a.m. today (February 25) within the Peliyagoda Police Division by a team of officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
At the time of the Easter Sunday bomb attacks on April 21, 2019, Suresh Sallay, who was then a Brigadier, was serving as an Advisor at the Sri Lankan High Commission in Malaysia.
Prior to that, he served as Director of Military Intelligence.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Daisy Forrest acquitted by Colombo High Court February 25, 2026
- Ex-Social Services Officer arrested over disability grant fraud February 25, 2026
- Sri Lanka exports jump 13.7% to $1.53 Billion in January 2026 February 25, 2026
- Sri Lanka moves to resolve land disputes affecting war heroes February 25, 2026
- Ex-Intelligence Chief Suresh Sallay arrested over Easter Attacks February 25, 2026