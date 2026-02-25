Second gunman arrested over Akuregoda double murder

A person suspected of being the second gunman in the Akuregoda double murder was arrested yesterday (February 24) in the Hulandawa area of Monaragala, police said.

The arrest was made during a special investigation conducted by the Monaragala Police.

Meanwhile, another gunman connected to the same murder was recently arrested in the Ambalangoda area. After being produced before court, he was detained under a 90-day detention order.

On February 13, 2026, a lawyer and his wife, who were inside a car in the parking area of a supermarket in Akuregoda, were shot dead by two gunmen.

Police also stated that about 80 percent of the investigations into the shooting and killing of the lawyer and his wife at the supermarket car park in Akuregoda have now been completed.

Police Spokesman, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) F. U. Wootler, made this statement while addressing the Cabinet decisions media briefing held yesterday (February 24).